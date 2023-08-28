This Is How to Win the Little League World Series

The Little League World Championship belongs to an American team thanks to a dramatic game-ending home run from a 12-year-old. Louis Lappe won the game for El Segundo, California, with a towering solo homer in the sixth and final inning to break a 5-5 tie against Curacao, Mexico, in the title game on Sunday, reports USA Today. Watch the hit and celebration in this video, via ESPN. "My mentality was just get the next guy up and if we kept doing that, we would've won either way. But I'll take the homer," Lappe said afterward.