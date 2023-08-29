If you're seeing a sudden uptick in people around you contracting COVID, more than three years after the start of the pandemic, and more than three months after the pandemic public health emergency was declared over, you're not imagining it. Per the New York Times, there's been an increase in COVID hospitalizations—they jumped 24% in the two weeks ending Aug. 12, per the CDC—with recent outbreaks being reported in preschools, camps, and offices. Public health officials say the increase is still relatively small compared to those seen in previous years, and those who do come down with COVID for the most part are experiencing relatively mild symptoms akin to a cold or the flu. "But," the paper warns, "for Americans who have become accustomed to feeling that the nation has moved beyond COVID, the current wave could be a rude reminder that the emerging New Normal is not a world without the virus." More on the latest coronavirus evolution:



Various variants: Experts are tying the current spike in cases to the EG.5.1, aka "Eris," variant, which descends from omicron (more on that here), per WVIT. But they're also keeping their eye on the emerging BA.2.86, aka "pirola," variant that has so far been linked to only a dozen people or so. "What's troubling about this variant, scientists say, is that it contains more than 30 mutations on the spike protein, which is what helps the virus enter cells and cause an infection," notes the Wall Street Journal. "This means it might be able to evade current vaccines and previous infections more easily, and it likely won't be a great match with the fall booster expected to be approved soon."