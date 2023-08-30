11 Sent to Hospital After Turbulent Delta Flight

Delta Air Lines Flight 175 landed safely in Atlanta on Tuesday, but with many injured people on board. At least 11 passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital after the flight, which set out from Milan, Italy, "experienced severe turbulence" in its approach to Atlanta, the airline said Tuesday, per NBC News . Turbulence struck as the plane was roughly 40 miles northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Airbus A350 carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members landed safely just before 7pm. Delta did not disclose the severity of the injuries. "Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries," it said.

The incident comes days after another flight experienced severe turbulence, leaving passengers crying and vomiting, according to a video shared on Instagram. The plane was flying to Majorca from the Spanish city of Alicante on Sunday when a violent storm hit the island, per Newsweek. "It was like a roller coaster," passenger Estela Orts Martínez, 25, tells the outlet. "I felt vulnerable ... that my life depended on someone else." She adds "some screamed, others cried, others vomited, others hugged each other, others laughed and others seemed to even enjoy themselves." After multiple failed attempts to land, the plane returned to Alicante, per Fox Business. No injuries were reported.

A day later, an off-duty pilot and star of The Bachelor Australia posted a viral TikTok of what he said was "some of the worst turbulence I've ever felt." Jimmy Nicholson noted turbulence—defined as "an irregular motion of the air resulting from eddies and vertical currents"—is "completely normal" and not usually anything to worry about as planes are built to withstand "way worse," per Insider. But he noted passengers can keep an eye on flying conditions using the "water bottle trick," where one turns a clear, plastic water bottle upside down and monitors the water's movement. In this case, "the water isn't moving too much," he said. He also recommended passengers uncomfortable with turbulence look out a window or open the overhead vents for fresh air. (Read more turbulence stories.)