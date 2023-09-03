America's Tallest Cities

Monday might be a national holiday, but Sunday apparently marks the much lesser-known Skyscraper Day. As such, RoofGnome has compiled a list of US cities that those who love dizzying heights will want to put on their bucket lists, and those who find dizzying heights just dizzying (or terrifying) might want to steer clear of. Some 780 cities were taken into account, focusing on their total number of buildings of at least 12 stories. Brownie points were given for those with buildings above about 500 feet, 650 feet, and 985 feet. The winner probably isn't surprising, given that it has "Big" in its nickname, but the top two are clearly heads above the rest of the crowd. Without further ado, the tallest cities in America: