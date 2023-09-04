So far this year, more than 230 strikes involving upward of 320,000 workers in the United States have unfolded, along with big victories for unions. This is no fluke, but instead signs of a reawakening for organized labor that has made unions "cool again," writes EJ Dionne for the Washington Post. Dionne notes that only about 10% of the American workforce has organized to stick up for itself in terms of such things as benefits, wages, and working conditions, but he spots many positive signs that "labor's long decline is over." Among them is support from the administration of President Biden, whom Dionne calls "the most outspokenly pro-labor president since Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman." As one example, Dionne cites a recent proposal by the White House that would make 3.6 million workers or so eligible for overtime.