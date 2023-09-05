Ex-Proud Boys Leader Gets Longest Capitol Sentence

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison—the longest sentence handed down so far in connection with the Capitol riot. He was found guilty on charges including seditious conspiracy in May. Tarrio wasn't at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but prosecutors described him as the "primary organizer" of a conspiracy that "targeted our entire system of government," CBS News reports. Prosecutors, who said Tarrio used his influence to "condone and promote violence," had sought a sentence of 33 years. Last week, Ethan Nordean, another Proud Boys leader, was sentenced to 18 years , the longest Capitol sentence at the time. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes received an 18-year sentence earlier this year.

Prosecutor Conor Mulroe described the plot to overturn President Biden's 2020 election win as a "calculated act of terrorism," the AP reports. "We need to make sure the consequences are abundantly clear to anyone who might be unhappy with the results of 2024, 2028, 2032 or any future election for as long as this case is remembered," he said. Judge Timothy Kelly read the seditious conspiracy statute aloud and said Tarrio had been "motivated by revolutionary zeal." the New York Times reports.

Tarrio, 39, pleaded for leniency during Tuesday's hearing and described the Capitol attack as a "national embarrassment," per the AP. Tarrio, whose mother also asked for leniency, said he had been unable to believe Donald Trump lost the election. "I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal," Tarrio said. "Please show me mercy," he added. "I ask you that you not take my 40s from me." (Read more Enrique Tarrio stories.)