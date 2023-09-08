This Is the Best College in America (This Year, at Least)

The Wall Street Journal is out with its annual college rankings, prepared in conjunction this year with College Pulse, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, an Ivy League takes the top spot. Princeton University is No. 1, and the Journal says that instructors, a rigorous curriculum, and ample resources all play a part in that. But this year, the rankings used a new methodology that also focused on value to students, with two key questions in mind: How much will the college improve its students' chances of graduating on time? And, how much will it improve the salaries those students will earn? Not all the schools on the list are happy with the template shift. A spokesman for NYU, which came in 166th place on this year's list (it was No. 26 two years ago), called the ranking "incomplete and misleading." "It's particularly futile to compare one year's outcomes to the next when there's been a major shift in methodology," he says. The top 10: