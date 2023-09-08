Movie Isn't So Entertaining, but the Reviews Are

Critics don't much like 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2023 1:59 PM CDT

Another My Big Fat Greek Wedding is upon us, this one the third in the movie series. Star Nia Vardolos (Toula Portokalos) also writes and directs, and familiar faces are back, including John Corbett (as Ian Miller). The problem is that most critics wish this installment stayed on the drawing board—it has a mere 28% "fresh" rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

  • "Twenty-one years after audiences initially said 'I do,' My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 compels us to start divorce proceedings," writes Courtney Howard at Variety.
  • The review by Jen Chaney at Vulture is headlined "My Big Fat Greek Mess," and one line encompasses her view: "In keeping with My Big Fat Greek Wedding tradition, if a joke is mildly amusing, it will be repeated until it makes you want to jam your head into the cup holder attached to your stadium seat."

  • "Somebody please call of the wedding," pleads Adam Graham at the Detroit News. It "barely holds together as a film, and comes across as a mishmash of unfunny skits with no emotional stakes or bearing in the real world," he adds. "Any charm the series once had has worn out its welcome, and this saganaki has grown old and moldy."
  • "A better title may have been My Big Fat Greek Vacation Commercial," writes Amy Amatangelo at Paste. One thing to praise: the relationship between characters Toula and Ian. "Even when they disagree ... they treat each other with respect. I'm sure three movies and 20-plus years into the franchise, it might have been tempting to give Toula and Ian some additional marital strife, but Vardalos wisely avoids that."
  • At the Hollywood Reporter, Frank Scheck doesn't necessarily disagree with all of the negativity above, but he finds a silver lining: "If you enjoyed spending time with Nia Vardalos' Toula and the rest of her extended clan, you'll probably have a good time again, even if the characters and jokes are wearing thin with repetition."
(See other movie reviews.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X