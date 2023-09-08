Movie Isn't So Entertaining, but the Reviews Are

Another My Big Fat Greek Wedding is upon us, this one the third in the movie series. Star Nia Vardolos (Toula Portokalos) also writes and directs, and familiar faces are back, including John Corbett (as Ian Miller). The problem is that most critics wish this installment stayed on the drawing board—it has a mere 28% "fresh" rating at Rotten Tomatoes.



"Twenty-one years after audiences initially said 'I do,' My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 compels us to start divorce proceedings," writes Courtney Howard at Variety.

The review by Jen Chaney at Vulture is headlined "My Big Fat Greek Mess," and one line encompasses her view: "In keeping with My Big Fat Greek Wedding tradition, if a joke is mildly amusing, it will be repeated until it makes you want to jam your head into the cup holder attached to your stadium seat."