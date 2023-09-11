Man Killed Trying to Get Snake Off His Friend

An Australian man trying to help a friend who was being attacked by a snake ended up dead when the snake bit him. Authorities say the two men were at Koumala State School in Queensland, for an event celebrating the school's 100th anniversary Saturday night, when the snake coiled around one man's leg. The second man attempted to remove it and ended up getting bit on the arm in the process, 9News reports. "There was a rapid call for an ambulance and bystanders performed CPR immediately as the man collapsed," an official with the Queensland Ambulance Service says, but the second man, age 69, was already in cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived, the Guardian reports.