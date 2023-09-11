Puppy Given Naloxone After Possible Fentanyl OD

Naloxone, the opioid overdose-reversing drug, was used not on a human but on a puppy in southern California last week. Irvine police officers say the pit bull puppy appeared to have been exposed to fentanyl and recovered quickly after the drug, also known as Narcan, was administered via nasal spray, ABC7 reports. During what began as a "consensual" encounter with a couple in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday, a police spokesperson says, "Then the female said, 'Oh, I think my dog is overdosing.' She knew the symptoms because it was the second time the dog had overdosed." The 8-week-old pup was in the backseat of the couple's car, and police say fentanyl was discovered there and the pair was arrested, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Police drove them and their dog to the station, where the naloxone was administered, and the dog was also checked out by a vet. As for where the fentanyl came from, "Maybe it was a baggie on the ground of the car; we really don't know," the spokesperson says. "If they're using drugs in their car, we can only speculate." The couple is expected to be charged with felony animal cruelty and possession of narcotics. As for whether they'll get their dog back, the pup, which is fully recovered, remains in city custody and a hearing on the matter will be held. (Read more California stories.)