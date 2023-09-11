Drew Barrymore Makes Controversial Decision Amid Hollywood Strike

Drew Barrymore was one of the first actors to make headlines when the Writers Guild of America went on strike, dropping out as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the striking screenwriters. But now she's explaining a controversial decision: Despite the fact that not only the WGA but the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is now also on strike, her talk show, which was on its summer hiatus when the strikes began, will launch its fourth season as planned. "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind," Barrymore posted on Instagram. "We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time." More details, and the fallout, below:
- More from Drew's statement: "I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," she continued. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."
- It didn't go over well: Among the many displeased replies was a comment from voice actor Kyle McCarley, who wrote of Barrymore's compliance comment, "What a blatantly misleading and arguably false statement that is. Yeah, you're complying to SAG-AFTRA strike rules, by letter of the law. You're very deliberately violating WGA strike rules by producing a show that is struck by the WGA. You REALLY need to reconsider this. We're at a major inflection point in the history of our industry, and solidarity is our only weapon in the war against our very careers." Other commenters, many of whom said they are union members themselves, took issue with her seeking to provide "what writers do so well" without any actual writers.
- The word from the WGA: Vanity Fair has more Barrymore's compliance or lack thereof; it was CBS that first announced last week the show would be returning to airwaves, and it told the magazine that since the show "will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike," it was fine. But the WGA also spoke to the magazine, noting that the show itself is a "WGA-covered struck television show."
- What that means: The WGA will be picketing the show, as Cracked first reported. Picket lines are expected Monday, the first day audience members are being welcomed back for taping in the show's Manhattan studio, as well as Tuesday. It's not clear who among Barrymore's crew and guests will be willing to cross the picket line.
- What to expect: Per the Hollywood Reporter, CBS says a celebrity hairstylist is joining the show's panel of "lifestyle experts," and a new segment with the founder of the Menopause Bootcamp is being added to returning segments including Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew, and Cookbook Club.
- Not alone: While some daytime talk shows have shut down during the strike, others have continued on, including The View (which has been picketed), Tamron Hall, and Live With Kelly and Mark. Most daytime talk shows use non-union writers, but Barrymore's show (as well as The Talk, which shut down amid the strike) uses union writers. As Variety further explains, Barrymore's work as host of the show does not violate SAG-AFTRA strike rules because the SAG-AFTRA contract that covers talk shows, game shows, variety shows, and soap operas is not the one in dispute.
- One idea: As Cracked notes, if Barrymore was concerned about the production staffers on her show losing income because of the strike, she "could have earmarked a share of profits from her housewares line. Or her beauty line. Or her cleaning products line."
The fourth season premieres September 18. (Read more Hollywood strike
stories.)