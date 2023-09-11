Drew Barrymore Makes Controversial Decision Amid Hollywood Strike

Drew Barrymore was one of the first actors to make headlines when the Writers Guild of America went on strike, dropping out as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the striking screenwriters. But now she's explaining a controversial decision: Despite the fact that not only the WGA but the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is now also on strike, her talk show, which was on its summer hiatus when the strikes began, will launch its fourth season as planned. "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind," Barrymore posted on Instagram. "We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time." More details, and the fallout, below: