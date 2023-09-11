What You Need to Know About Morocco's Devastating Earthquake

After a magnitude-6.8 earthquake brought destruction and devastation to Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble, the AP runs down what you need to know:

Who was affected? Of the 2,122 deaths reported as of Sunday evening, 1,351 were in the Al Haouz province of the North African country, a region with a population of more than 570,00, according to Morocco's 2014 census. The epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains about 44 miles south of Marrakech. The area is largely rural, made up of red-rock mountains, picturesque gorges and glistening streams and lakes. The earthquake shook most of Morocco and caused injury and death in other provinces, including Marrakech, Taroudant and Chichaoua.