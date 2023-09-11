Another Massive Strike May Start This Week

The nation is on the brink of another massive strike, with about 150,000 US autoworkers threatening to walk off the job when their current contract expires at 11:59pm Thursday. By all accounts, the United Auto Workers union is far from a deal with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (parent company of Jeep and Chrysler) on a number of key issues. If no deal is struck and all the workers walked off at once, it would be the second biggest US work stoppage in the last 25 years, behind only the ongoing Hollywood actors strike, reports the Washington Post. Coverage:

Raises: CNN breaks down the key issues, including pay raises. The UAW is pushing for a 46% raise for workers over four years, while the automakers are proposing substantially smaller increases. Top-scale UAW workers now make $32 an hour, and their pay would jump to $47 if the union gets its way, per the AP. What's seen as a thornier issue is that the union wants better pension and health benefits after making concessions amid the financial crisis that began around 2007.