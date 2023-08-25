Hollywood Strikes Now Delaying Film Releases

The sequel to 2021's Dune has become a casualty of the actors' and writers' strikes, with a release date now pushed way back. Dune: Part Two—directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya—was initially slated to be released Nov. 3. That means marketing would've commenced in early September, per the Hollywood Reporter . But there wouldn't be much marketing without a cast. Therefore, Warner Bros announced Thursday that the sequel will be delayed to March 15. The studio also announced the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire would be delayed from March 14 to April 12 to accommodate Dune: Part Two, per the Independent and Engadget .

Writers have now been striking for 115 days and actors for 42 days. "The situation remains without any clear endpoint and as the days pile up, so does the wreckage," the Guardian reports, noting the release of films from "the Zendaya-led drama Challengers to the Marvel adventure Kraven the Hunter" have also been pushed to 2024. Other productions have been canceled or put on pause while films at the box office struggle as a result of actors no longer promoting them. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a film's box office earnings could suffer by as much as 15% without "talent-driven publicity." That likely had much to do with the delay for Dune: Part Two, per Engadget. (Read more movies stories.)