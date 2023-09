For those keeping track at home, it might seem like Hawaii can't catch a break lately: Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that's a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed Sunday afternoon at the summit of Kilauea, reports the AP. The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.