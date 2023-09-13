Aerosmith Postpones Rest of September's Concerts

Lead singer Steven Tyler reveals he suffered vocal cord damage after Long Island show
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 13, 2023 10:34 AM CDT
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Has Vocal Cord Damage
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Sept. 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.   (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Steven Tyler may not want to miss a thing, but the Aerosmith singer and his band are now postponing a series of concerts after it was revealed Tyler has a voice injury. "I'm heartbroken to say I've received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler, 75, wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding." He added that the group would need to put off "a few dates" for their upcoming shows, part of a 40-date tour.

The AP notes that the Saturday performance Tyler referred to took place on Long Island. Deadline reports that six concerts scheduled for September have now been shelved until January and February, with all current tickets good for the rescheduled dates. Those rescheduled cities include Detroit, which will now host Aerosmith on Jan. 29; Chicago (Feb. 14); Washington, DC (Feb. 17); Toronto (Feb. 21); Raleigh, North Carolina (Feb. 26); and Cleveland (Feb. 29).

