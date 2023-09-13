Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Has Vocal Cord Damage

Steven Tyler may not want to miss a thing, but the Aerosmith singer and his band are now postponing a series of concerts after it was revealed Tyler has a voice injury. "I'm heartbroken to say I've received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler, 75, wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding." He added that the group would need to put off "a few dates" for their upcoming shows, part of a 40-date tour.