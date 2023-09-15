6 'Soldiers of Christ' Arrested After Woman's Body Found

Police in Georgia say six people—five adults and a juvenile—charged with murder told investigators they belong to a group called the "Soldiers of Christ." They were arrested after the body of a woman who weighed just 70 pounds was found in the trunk of one suspect's car, NBC News reports. The Gwinnett County Police said in a statement that the woman was "apparently subjected to beatings and malnourishment for weeks" after she came from South Korea to the US this summer to join the religious group. Police believe the woman was held captive in a basement.

"The Medical Examiner's Office believes malnourishment could be a contributing factor to her death," police said. "The exact cause of death is still under investigation." Police identified the suspects as Georgia residents Eric Hyun, 26; Gawom Lee, 26; Joonho Lee, 26; Juoonhyum Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25; and an unnamed 15-year-old. The six have been charged with false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another, as well as felony murder, CBS News reports.

The woman's body was found after Hyun parked his vehicle outside a Korean spa in Duluth, around 22 miles northeast of Atlanta, and asked a relative to take him to a hospital for what police said were "unrelated injuries." The relative found the body and called 911 after Hyun asked the relative to retrieve an item from the car, police said. Randy Adams, who lives across from the home where the woman was allegedly held captive, tells Atlanta News First that the suspects moved in around a year ago and he rarely saw them, though he spotted them standing in the street in a circle on the night the woman's body was found. (Read more Georgia stories.)