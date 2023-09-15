Teary Barrymore Apologizes for Resuming Show

After a critical response to her decision that included picketing, Drew Barrymore offered an explanation and an apology on Friday for resuming production of her TV talk show while writers are on strike. "I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," she said in a video posted on Instagram. The actress said she takes responsibility for the decision, People reports, adding that she didn't intend to upset or hurt anyone. She pointed out that The Drew Barrymore Show went live during the pandemic and that she again wanted to "make a show that's there for people regardless of anything else that's happening in the world."