Trump Gives Answer to 'Where's Melania?'

With his wife nearly totally absent from Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the lingering question that's appeared on social media, "Missing" posters, and even an airplane banner—Where's Melania?—was put to the candidate directly in a pair of interviews. It won't be long before she resurfaces on the campaign trail, he told NBC's Kristen Welker. "Pretty soon," Trump answered. "When it's appropriate, but pretty soon." He said his preference would be that she not be involved in politics. "Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," Trump told Welker, "it's so nasty and so mean."

Trump's family was a bigger part of his past campaigns, but his daughter Ivanka said last year she would stay out of her father's political career from now on. Melania Trump did appear at her husband's campaign launch last year at Mar-a-Lago. Trump said she's busy with their son—"She's right now with Barron at school." He told Megyn Kelly in her interview that his wife had been "a very popular first lady," per the Intelligencer. Trump also boasted that Melania had appeared on the cover of Vogue before they met, which lacks accuracy: She was on the cover wearing her wedding dress in 2005. Although he wasn't asked, the former president assured Kelly that all is well in Trumps' relationship. "Our dinners are nice," he said, adding: "We get along. We actually get along very well." (Read more Donald Trump 2024 stories.)