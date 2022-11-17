This Time, Ivanka Trump Is Staying Out of Politics

Donald Trump is running for president again—but this time, Ivanka Trump is not on board. Trump's eldest daughter, who introduced him before he announced his candidacy in 2015, was not present when he spoke at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. In a statement minutes after Trump announced the 2024 run, she said she would not be taking part in the campaign. "I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said, per CNN. "I do not plan to be involved in politics." The 41-year-old has three children with her husband, Jared Kushner.

"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she added. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments." Ivanka Trump and her husband played major roles during Trump's 2016 campaign and were senior White House advisers during his presidency. Sources told CNN last week that Ivanka Trump has been "done" with Washington since the day she left and has no intention of returning to "that life." Kushner, also 41, hasn't ruled out a return to politics and was present at the Tuesday night event, as was one of Trump's adult sons, Eric, the Washington Post reports. (Read more Ivanka Trump stories.)