He Couldn't Afford a House, So He Bought an Ambulance

Sky-high housing costs in California have forced thousands of people to live out of their vehicles. In Los Angeles County alone, the official count in 2023 was about 14,000, up 9% from the previous year. At the Los Angeles Times, Jack Flemming illustrates the issue with a profile of one such person, 30-year-old Texas transplant Cameron Gordon. The story, though, is unique in one major way—the vehicle Gordon calls home is a decommissioned ambulance he bought for $15,000 at a bankruptcy auction. (He actually got three for that price, but two were lemons.) It's like a tiny house on wheels, and it came with an unexpected bonus: This being Los Angeles, one day a director asked about renting it for a movie. That has led to Gordon's modest but main source of income—he charges up to $1,400 a day to moviemakers, and will throw in his services as a driver.