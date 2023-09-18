Russell Brand Dropped by Agency

The day after allegations of sexual assault against Russell Brand were made public, the comedian's agency severed all ties with him. "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him," Tavistock Wood Management Agency said in a statement. "TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand." One of the alleged victims, who says she was 16 at the time, says she told Brand's literary agent at the agency in 2020, NBC News reports. A UK women's charity has also cut ties with Brand and his nonprofit organization. Meanwhile, police in the UK say no police reports have yet been filed, but anyone who believes they have been victimized is encouraged to file one.