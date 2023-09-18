Russell Brand Dropped by Agency

The day after allegations of sexual assault against Russell Brand were made public, the comedian's agency severed all ties with him. "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him," Tavistock Wood Management Agency said in a statement. "TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand." One of the alleged victims, who says she was 16 at the time, says she told Brand's literary agent at the agency in 2020, NBC News reports. A UK women's charity has also cut ties with Brand and his nonprofit organization. Meanwhile, police in the UK say no police reports have yet been filed, but anyone who believes they have been victimized is encouraged to file one.
One voice speaking up in support of Brand initially was that of his wife's sister, Kirsty Gallacher, who reposted a video Brand made denying the allegations to her Instagram stories. However, it was apparently deleted hours later, Yahoo News reports. Others supporting him include Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, former TV presenter Michael Barrymore, and the crowd at his Saturday night show, where he received an extended standing ovation. The three dates left on his comedy tour, one of which is sold out, are all currently planned to go on as scheduled. The BBC, where Brand was a presenter during the time some of the allegations date to, is investigating the situation, the Independent reports. The Guardian has a timeline of the accusations here. (Read more Russell Brand stories.)