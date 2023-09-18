Musk's Son Wasn't Impressed by Gift From Erdogan

Sunday was apparently Take Your Kid to Work Day for Elon Musk, who brought 3-year-old son X to a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York City on Sunday. Erdogan offered the boy a soccer ball as a gift, though X seemed "unimpressed" with the present, the BBC reports. In another awkward moment, Erdogan asked Musk, who is unmarried, where his wife was. "Oh, she's in San Francisco," Musk said, per Insider. "We're separated, I take care of him mostly." Musk has two ex-wives but he was never married to Grimes, mother of X and two other children.