After Defiance Over Skirt With Saudi Flag, Designer Apologizes

Mowalola Ogunlesi's initial reaction to the outcry over the miniskirt bearing the Saudi Arabian flag that she showed during London Fashion Week was not contrite. "Cry me a river," said one of the Nigerian designer's posts on X, CNN reports. "A mini skirt being an act of war in 2023 is so dystopian," said another. Later, facing threats of a boycott, Ogunlesi reversed. The flag usually isn't printed on clothing because it includes sacred elements; the kingdom generally prohibits the flag's use for commercial purposes, per the Saudi Gazette. Ogunlesi's skirts in the weekend show also featured flags of other nations, including Japan and the UK.