Elon Musk's Brood Just Got Bigger

Over the weekend, the New York Times reviewed Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography of Elon Musk, which revealed the SpaceX/Tesla/Twitter CEO's role in switching off the Starlink communications network near Crimea last year as Ukraine prepared to attack Russian forces. Buried within the Times article, however, was an interesting aside that drew everyone's attention: "The musician Grimes, the mother of three of Musk's children (the existence of the third, Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, has been kept private until now), calls his roiling anger 'demon mode'—a mind-set that 'causes a lot of chaos.'"

Musk, previously known to be the father of two children with the Oblivion singer, confirmed the third with a tweet, reports the Los Angeles Times. "Tau Techno Mechanicus," he wrote in response to a post listing the names of his three kids with Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher). Per Isaacson's book, the latest little Musk joined the family in June 2022 via surrogate, and the baby's nickname, Tau (which Musk lists as their first name) was said to be inspired by "the Greek letter representing the irrational number that is equal to two times pi." The couple's other two children are a son, X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl (apparent nickname: Y), born in December 2021.

Musk also has five living children with ex-wife Justine Musk and twin toddlers with Shivon Zilis, an exec with his Neuralink company. It seems like things were temporarily sticky between Zilis and Grimes, the latter of which posted a now-deleted tweet over the weekend showing a photo of Zilis and Musk's twins, along with a confrontational message. "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," she wrote, reports Jezebel. "I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

Whatever the issue, the two women appeared to have made peace soon after, per Insider. "This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her!" Grimes wrote online on Sunday, saying she finally had a "long overdue" chat with Zilis, whom she called "an amazing human." "We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together." Grimes added: "Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation." Zilis responded by calling Grimes "a total badass," adding, "Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. ... I can't wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!" (Read more Elon Musk stories.)