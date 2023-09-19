Injured Grand Canyon Hiker Rescued After Friends Left Him

Search and rescue crews managed to reach a 63-year-old who suffered a traumatic shoulder injury while hiking in the Grand Canyon thanks to an emergency call sent by an Apple device on Friday. But when they got to him, the device was no longer with him, CBS News reports. The man told search and rescue officials that he was a few days into a roughly week-long hike with four other friends when he fell and was injured on Friday afternoon. The man's friends confirmed the Apple device had emitted a call for help via its emergency satellite feature around 6pm then left him and "continued on their backpacking adventures," Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post. The friends took the device with them.
"Search and Rescue encourages everyone to never leave someone behind alone and whenever possible, to stay with them and ensure they are rescued before continuing on their journey," the sheriff's office added. It noted that it was "fortunate" rescuers were able to land a helicopter in an area of Kanab Creek in the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in the dark and enclosed by high canyon walls, as reaching the area on foot would have taken some time. The helicopter got rescuers within a quarter-mile of the satellite location. They provided the man with "emergency medical attention and evacuation" via helicopter to Flagstaff.