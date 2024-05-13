'It's About the Documents. It's Not About Michael'

Stormy Daniels may have been the most sensational witness, but Michael Cohen is expected to be the most important one when he takes the stand against Donald Trump. Prosecutors in Trump's hush-money trial are expected to call his former attorney and fixer on Monday as the trial speeds along. Coverage:

Buildup: USA Today lays out how prosecutors have built to this moment. Cohen is expected to testify that he paid off Daniels and others at Trump's direction, that Trump reimbursed him in early 2017, and—the key part of the case—that Trump was involved in the plan to illegally hide the payments as run-of-the-mill legal expenses.

Risks: Cohen "is an unpredictable witness, prone to both tirades and charm, and since the trial began, the defense has labeled him a liar motivated by a deep-seated desire for revenge," per the New York Times. He has called Trump a "mob boss," while Trump calls him a "rat."