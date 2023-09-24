Above All Others, This State Wins at Fall

Fall is America's favorite season by far. According to a 2022 Morning Consult survey, 41% of US adults chose autumn as the best-loved of the four seasons. (Ahead of spring and summer at 24% and winter at 11%.) If you're among those lovers of fall foliage and pumpkin spice, then California is the place to be. LawnStarter ranks the best contiguous US states to visit this autumn, applying a score out of 100, based on four categories: fall scenery; outdoor recreation, including the number of hiking trials and national and state parks; entertainment, from festivals to hayrides to corn mazes; and safety, based on the risk of wildfires and hurricanes. The result shows the Golden State's nickname points to more than sunsets and minerals.