Above All Others, This State Wins at Fall

California, New York top LawnStarter's list of contiguous US states to visit this autumn
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 24, 2023 7:01 AM CDT
Fall leaves dot the pavement at O'Melveny Park in North Hills, Calif., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.   (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Fall is America's favorite season by far. According to a 2022 Morning Consult survey, 41% of US adults chose autumn as the best-loved of the four seasons. (Ahead of spring and summer at 24% and winter at 11%.) If you're among those lovers of fall foliage and pumpkin spice, then California is the place to be. LawnStarter ranks the best contiguous US states to visit this autumn, applying a score out of 100, based on four categories: fall scenery; outdoor recreation, including the number of hiking trials and national and state parks; entertainment, from festivals to hayrides to corn mazes; and safety, based on the risk of wildfires and hurricanes. The result shows the Golden State's nickname points to more than sunsets and minerals.

  1. California (64)
  2. New York (57)
  3. Washington (55)
  4. Michigan (51)
  5. Pennsylvania (48)
  6. Vermont (47)
  7. Oregon (46.5)
  8. Colorado (46)
  9. Minnesota (45)
  10. Maine (44.5)
See the full list here.

