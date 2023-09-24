She Just Broke Marathon Record by 2 Minutes

Tigst Assefa broke the women's world record by more than two minutes Sunday at the Berlin Marathon, per the AP. The Ethiopian, who also won in Berlin a year ago, ran 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to break the previous women's record of 2:14:04 set by Brigid Kotsgei at the Chicago Marathon in 2019. CNN notes that the race was only Assefa's third competitive marathon after she made the switch from middle-distance running. The leading 12 runners were all on a record pace through the first mile, though Assefa had broken away by the halfway point.