The case of a missing toddler in Michigan had a happy ending earlier this week, but it was how she was found that bolstered, once again, dogs' status as man's best friend. Michigan State Police showed up at the home of a 2-year-old girl in Menominee County's Faithorn area around 8pm local time on Wednesday, after it had been reported that she'd wandered off with the two family dogs, per WLUC . A massive search was soon underway in the rural region, complete with drones, police dogs, volunteers, and law enforcement officers, with helpers even arriving from neighboring Wisconsin to assist.

Around midnight, a collective sigh of relief: A local riding an ATV found the sleeping girl in a wooded area about 3 miles from her home—her two pups not only by her side, but also apparently serving as her protectors. "She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe," Lt. Mark Giannunzio said Thursday, per the AP, calling it a "really remarkable story." The toddler was examined by medical professionals and was said to be in good condition. (Read more missing child stories.)