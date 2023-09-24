Stallone Can't Budge Nun 2

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham weren't enough to save Expend4bles from a debut box office flop. The Lionsgate and Millennium film, also known as Expendables 4, pulled in a mediocre $8.3 million for the big-budget project. It starred several popular names, including Stallone, Statham, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, and Dolph Lundgren. It's been nearly a decade since the franchise released a film, which opened with $15.8 million and eventually grossed $214 million globally, the AP reports. But times clearly have changed, as the film barely placed second behind The Nun 2, a Warner Bros. horror movie that has grossed more than $69 million.

Barbie, the biggest movie of 2023, is still carrying some momentum from the summer into the fall season. The Greta Gerwig box office smash ranked in the top five, earning $3.2 million for the week and a domestic total of more than $630 million after a 10-week period. Its co-hit for the summer, Oppenheimer, rounded out the top 10 with $1.6 million. The Christopher Nolan film has garnered $321 million domestically. Overall, it was another slow output for box office figures as many Hollywood projects are still on hold due to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Writers Guild of America strikes.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.