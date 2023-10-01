Greece's Economy Is Rising Like a Phoenix

If you assumed Greece had yet to recover from the financial pummeling it took a decade ago, you'd be mostly wrong. The New York Times provides an updated economic picture of the country that "nearly broke the eurozone" with its three international bailouts over the years between 2010 and 2015, and the word it uses is "booming." The economy is growing at a pace twice the eurozone average, unemployment has dropped from nearly 28% to 11% in the last decade, tourists pumped more than $20 billion into the economy this summer, and major corporations are directing their dollars there again (the Times flags a $1 billion Microsoft data center that's in the works).