The magic—or dreaded—number is four. As Reuters reports, the US is four days away from what would be the fourth government shutdown in a decade, and things aren't looking very promising. The Senate is barreling forward with bipartisan temporary funding that House Republicans have already said they won't support. If Congress can't manage to pass legislation for President Biden to sign by 12:01am ET Sunday, millions of federal employees will be furloughed, among other consequences. The latest: