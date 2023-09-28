Chris Christie Floats New Nickname for Trump

Yes, the seven GOP candidates on stage are fielding a wide range of questions on policy—and talking over each other quite a bit—but an absent Donald Trump is surfacing as a topic, too. Chris Christie, for example, even floated a derisive new nickname for the former president. Speaking into the camera, the former New Jersey governor addressed "Donald" directly: "I know you're watching," he said, because "you can't help yourself." He then accused Trump of being afraid to appear on stage with his GOP rivals to defend his record. If Trump continues to skip the debates, "no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore," said Christie, per the AP. "We're going to call you Donald Duck."
It was "one of the most dramatic moments of the evening so far," writes Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post, who notes that some in the crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., booed. The two men have a long history together, and "Christie has tried to get under Trump's skin in this election in a way he thinks only he can," writes Dawsey. After he uttered the line, Christie's team tweeted out an image of Donald Duck to echo the slam. In terms of the other topics, the Hill has a live blog going with plenty of details. (Earlier, Ron DeSantis also made a point to go after the former president.)