Chris Christie Floats New Nickname for Trump

Yes, the seven GOP candidates on stage are fielding a wide range of questions on policy—and talking over each other quite a bit—but an absent Donald Trump is surfacing as a topic, too. Chris Christie, for example, even floated a derisive new nickname for the former president. Speaking into the camera, the former New Jersey governor addressed "Donald" directly: "I know you're watching," he said, because "you can't help yourself." He then accused Trump of being afraid to appear on stage with his GOP rivals to defend his record. If Trump continues to skip the debates, "no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore," said Christie, per the AP. "We're going to call you Donald Duck."