It will be surely be one of the most repeated lines of the night: "Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber," Nikki Haley told Vivek Ramaswamy Wednesday during the GOP debate. The shot came as Ramaswamy defended his decision to join TikTok even though it's banned from government devices because of its ties to the Chinese government, per Fox News . Ramaswamy said he did so because it's vital for Republicans to reach younger voters, though he added that as president, he would try to ban children under the age of 16 from using "addictive social media."

Haley accused him of hypocrisy—"this is infuriating, because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have"—before launching the zinger about feeling dumber. She further accused her younger rival of partnering with Chinese firms on business ventures. "We can't trust you," she told him. In response, Ramaswamy said, "We would be better served as a Republican party if we're not here hurling personal insults."

A bit later, during a discussion of aid to Ukraine, Ramaswamy said that just because Vladimir Putin is good, that does not mean that "Ukraine is good." As he was talking, Haley repeatedly said that a win for Russia was a win for China, repeating again that Ramaswamy is pro-China. "Hurling personal insults isn't helping," he shot back. A bit of weird timing: After the heated TikTok discussion, Fox went to commercial—a TikTok commercial, notes the Hill. (Read more Republican debate stories.)