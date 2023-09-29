She Was Hunting With Her Dad When the Lightning Hit

A sad update out of Florida on a teen struck by lightning earlier this week while hunting deer with her dad: Baylee Holbrook has succumbed to her injuries. Officials tell CBS News that the 16-year-old died Thursday morning, just two days after she and her father were both hit after a lightning bolt struck a tree, then them, in Putnam County. "The father lost consciousness and when he awoke discovered the 16-year-old not breathing," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office wrote Wednesday morning on Facebook .

Matt Holbrook called 911, then did CPR on his daughter until first responders arrived, per the sheriff's office. Baylee was whisked off first to a local hospital, then to a trauma center. Doctors' best efforts, however, couldn't save the varsity cheerleader. "Heartbreaking, horrible nightmare," a friend told WJXT at a Thursday night vigil after Baylee's death. "It's just been a shock," a family spokesperson added.

The station notes that Matt Holbrook is expected to fully recover. CBS reports that lightning kills about 20 people across the country each year and injures hundreds, with about 20% of those deaths occurring in Florida. This year, a boat captain was killed in April when lightning struck his vessel off the coast of the central part of the state. "Storms can come quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from any rainfall," the sheriff's office warns in its post. (Read more lightning strike stories.)