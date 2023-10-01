Nightclub Fire Kills at Least 13

Firefighters searched for more victims Sunday after a nightclub fire killed at least 13 people in southeastern Spain. Survivors hugged each other outside later in the day in Murcia while waiting for word about people missing in the blaze that started in the Teatre club, which adjoins two other nightclubs, the Guardian reports. "I think we left 30 seconds, 1 minute before the alarms went off and all the lights went out the screams saying there was a fire," one person told Reuters. "I was at place at that time where I could get out, but five family members and two friends are missing."