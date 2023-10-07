These Are the Most Innovative Nations on Earth

Monday has already proven a banner day for innovation, with the Nobel Prize in medicine bestowed on Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their work that helped develop the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Now, certain nations around the world can crow about their placement on the World Intellectual Property Organization's annual list of the most innovative countries, part of WIPO's Global Innovation Index released last week. The index, which used 80 metrics to track innovation trends in the economies of more than 130 nations, places Switzerland in its No. 1 spot, for the second year running. The United States fell one spot since last year, from No. 2 to No. 3. Check out what other countries round out WIPO's top 10: