Search Fails to Find Man After Reported Shark Attack

A search for a man whose companions said was attacked by a shark while swimming off the northern California coast has been called off. The attack was reported at Wildcat Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore on Sunday morning, NBC News reports. Marin County firefighters said three men were swimming less than 50 yards from shore when a shark attacked one of them, pulling him underwater. The others, who swam back to shore, said there was a large pool of blood in the water, per CBS News.