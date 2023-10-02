Search Fails to Find Man After Reported Shark Attack

A search for a man whose companions said was attacked by a shark while swimming off the northern California coast has been called off. The attack was reported at Wildcat Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore on Sunday morning, NBC News reports. Marin County firefighters said three men were swimming less than 50 yards from shore when a shark attacked one of them, pulling him underwater. The others, who swam back to shore, said there was a large pool of blood in the water, per CBS News.
Officials did not name the missing swimmer but said he's about 50 years old. A Coast Guard officer said the search, which ended Monday morning, covered 21 square nautical miles. It involved jet skis, a Coast Guard boat, and helicopters. Personnel from the National Park Service and Marin County Sheriff's Office also took part. "The further amount of time, it decreases the chance of survivability," said Battalion Chief Todd Overshiner of the fire department. Fire officials said shark attacks are rare in the area. (Read more shark attack stories.)