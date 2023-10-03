Everyone Is Talking About Pamela Anderson's Face

Viv Groskop dubs it "the week it became cool for women to look their age," at the Guardian, and she's not alone in that thinking. Much of the conversation has centered around three women of a certain age and their appearances at Paris fashion week. Not that they were there, but how they were there. Pamela Anderson, 56, sat alongside several catwalks make-up free. Andie MacDowell, 65, and Helen Mirren, 78, walked for L'Oreal with grey hair. Yes, "money and primping" still went into their looks, but Groskop smells "real change" in the air: "There is a distinct move towards what is called 'pro-ageing,' in which the ageing process is celebrated."
Anderson's look was amplified by Jamie Lee Curtis, who posted a pic of the fellow actor on Instagram, writing, "THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion." Vanity Fair notes that other celebs chimed in with their kudos, but it also flags a comment from The Mindy Project costumer Salvador Perez: "It's sad that it is being referred to as an act of courage to be natural." (Read more aging stories.)