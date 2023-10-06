Mike Lindell's Lawyers Say He Owes Them Millions

Lawyers representing MyPillow founder and conservative conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell want to dump him as a client after, they allege, he stopped paying his bills to the tune of millions. Two law firms, Minnesota-based Parker Daniels Kibort and Washington-based Lewin and Lewin, have informed federal judges that Lindell owes millions in legal fees and they can't afford to further represent him, Politico reports. Parker Daniels Kibort represents Lindell in three defamation cases involving his claims that voting machine manipulation led to the 2020 presidential election being overturned, NBC News reports.

"These guys were courageous lawyers," Lindell tells Politico. "They took on the case when nobody else would. ... Over the last two months, we haven't been able to pay these lawyers at all. They came to me and said we can't go on if we can't get paid. I said, there's no money." He says American Express recently cut a line of credit he has, and he needs to use all his available funds to make payroll for his employees. He also blames his being "canceled" in the media with his inability to get further credit. "The lawfare has just ran us out of money. That was probably what they wanted to accomplish in the first place. It's disgusting," he says. (Rudy Giuliani is in a similar boat.)