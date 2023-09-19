Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Lawyers Sue, Say He Owes Them $1.3M

Rudy Giuliani's former attorneys say he owes them more than $1.3 million, and they're suing him to get it. Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, a law firm that has recently represented Giuliani amid his various legal troubles, says Giuliani has so far only paid $214,000 of his bill, with his most recent payment of $10,000 coming just days ago, CNN reports. For services regarding a since-closed federal criminal probe into foreign lobbying, various investigations into the fallout from the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot, and other matters including civil lawsuits and disciplinary proceedings, the firm says Giuliani still owes it $1,360,196. It says by not paying invoices in full in a timely fashion, he has violated his retainer agreement, the AP reports.

"I can't express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done," Giuliani said in a statement Monday. "It's a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees." Costello is a partner at the firm who was Giuliani's lawyer from November 2019 until July 2023. Giuliani's financial woes are mounting as his legal ones do; a judge last month held him liable in a defamation lawsuit from two Georgia election workers he accused of fraud and ordered him and his businesses to pay up. Donald Trump just hosted a fundraiser for Giuliani, and Giuliani's son says a second one is planned to raise more money for his father's legal bills. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)