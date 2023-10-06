Peace Prize Winner Fought Oppression of Women in Iran

Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for fighting the oppression of women in Iran. "She fights for women against systematic discrimination and oppression," Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the prize in Oslo. Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests. Mohammadi has a long history of imprisonment, harsh sentences, and international calls for reviews of her case, the AP reports.

Before being jailed, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran. Mohammadi has been close to Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, who founded the center. Ebadi left Iran after the disputed re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009 that touched off unprecedented protests and harsh crackdowns by authorities. In 2018, Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize. In 2022, she was tried in five minutes and sentenced to eight years in prison and 70 lashes.

According to the Nobel Committee, the regime in Iran has "arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes." The prize, the committee said, "also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who, in the preceding year, have demonstrated against Iran's theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women." (Read more Nobel Peace Prize stories.)