964 Birds Fatally Strike Chicago Building in One Night

On a typical morning, as many as 15 birds might be found dead outside Chicago's McCormick Place Lakeside Center, having fatally struck the building the night prior. On Thursday morning, a nearly unimaginable 964 of them were found dead, and another 80 were found stunned but still alive, according to the National Audubon Society. "It was just kind of a shocking outlier to what we've experienced," a retired bird division collections manager at the Chicago Field Museum tells the AP. "In 40 years of keeping track of what's happening at McCormick, we've never seen anything remotely on that scale." As other experts from the Field Museum, a natural history museum that checks the convention center each morning during spring and fall bird migration seasons, explain to the New York Times, a number of factors played a role in Thursday's sad scene: