Alleged Serial Wedding Crasher Arrested at Wedding

A 57-year-old woman who has allegedly crashed weddings in three states was arrested at a wedding in Mississippi on September 30. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department says Sandra Lynn Henson is charged with petit larceny, trespassing, and disturbing the peace in that state—and that she's been accused of similar crimes elsewhere. The sheriff's department says that at the time of her arrest in its state, she was also wanted in Alabama. "Apparently," the department's statement continues, she's also previously "been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing wedding[s] and stealing money and cards from purses." In at least one of those cases, she pleaded guilty. The outcomes of others were not clear.

"When Sandra turned around in the bridal room, she was eating a piece of my cake," the bride at the Mississippi wedding tells NBC News. Her sister adds, "We were in complete shock to find out that she was a serial wedding crasher and had even been dubbed the Mid-South Wedding Crasher." It was the bride's other sister who unexpectedly came across a woman she didn't recognize going through people's belongings in the bridal suite, and when the stranger couldn't answer questions about the wedding, the sister went to get help and ultimately discovered $200 was missing from the wedding coordinator's purse. After being confronted, the family says, Henson initially denied being the thief but ultimately pulled the cash out of her bra. They say they found a notebook among her belongings with a list of other weddings in the area. (Read more weird crimes stories.)