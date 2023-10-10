How to Adapt Our Homes, Cities for a Hotter Future

Life-threatening heat for weeks on end is becoming less of an anomaly in cities around the world, including the US. And it's more than a minor inconvenience. "Waiting 20 minutes for the bus in triple-digit weather isn't just unpleasant—it can be dangerous," observes a joint story by Grist and Gizmodo. The piece focuses on how forward-thinking cities, businesses, and individual homeowners can take steps to mitigate the heat. Some suggestions for this "model metropolis" in an age of rising temperatures:

Residential: Begin with this stat: More than 75% of the sunlight that hits windows in summer becomes heat. Thus, simple features such as awnings and overhangs with reflective paint work. Becoming more common are "smart windows," which feature thin adhesive films to keep heat out while remaining transparent when it's cold. Other suggestions: Painting roofs and walls white, especially as "cool paint technology" improves. In regard to home construction, "materials such as stone, concrete, clay, and mud have an ability to absorb and retain heat as opposed to conducting it indoors during the day, which keeps inside temperatures low." Not so good at that: wood.