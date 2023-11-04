A Maligned, Centuries-Old Test Is Still Used in Murder Cases

It's called the "lung float" test, and, as ProPublica explains, the name is an accurate one. The test first emerged centuries ago as a way to determine if a baby was born stillborn or murdered. The infant's lungs would be placed in water and if they floated—suggesting the baby had drawn breath—it would be seen as proof of murder. Simplistic? Yes. Crude? Sure. Has modern medical technology made the test obsolete? Not so much. The ProPublica piece explores how the test is still being used around the US today to help secure murder convictions, though it is widely discredited as unreliable. "There's no way you can determine live birth versus stillbirth with this test," says Dr. Gregory Davis of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. However, ProPublica found that the test has helped put nine women in prison since 2013, some of whom remain there.