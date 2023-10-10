Germans Are Snapping Up Glitter Before Ban Kicks In

The European Union is about to become a less glittery place. Loose glitter and microbeads are being banned starting next Tuesday, when the first phase of an EU ban on microplastic kicks in. The Guardian reports that glitter has been flying off store shelves in Germany, where reality TV star Sam Dylan said he looked for all the glitter he could find and spent nearly $200 on 82 packets. "I heard about the ban during a TV recording in which we were using glitter," he said. "I am truly shocked by it. In my world everything has to glitter."