Cops: Pastor Made Unusual Request of His Rehab Patients

A Florida pastor who ran a drug recovery program also had an unexpected and lucrative side hustle, according to prosecutors. They say Robert Dell asked people in his program to steal tools from Home Depot, which he then resold on eBay, reports the Wall Street Journal . The alleged crime ring came to light when the retailer identified two people suspected of multiple thefts in several counties, then turned over the information to law enforcement. Subsequent surveillance revealed they were dropping off the tools at Dell's home in Sarasota, and authorities say he then sold them on his since-shuttered Anointed Liquidator account. He made more than 10,000 sales on his account from 2020 through May, netting about $1.5 million, according to prosecutors. Dell has pleaded not guilty.

The Journal story goes beyond the details of Dell's alleged scheme to show how similar operations have become more common across the retail industry. It helps explain why "shrink"—an industry term that encompasses theft of all kinds—is on the rise. "The fence is crucial," says a Home Depot exec. "A successful organized retail-crime organization has to have somebody pulling the strings." As it turns out, eBay had flagged Dell's account as suspicious as far back as 2017, but it wasn't until the new evidence emerged that the platform shut down the account. The story suggests that retailers will expand cooperation not only with police but with online retailers in general to try to get a better handle on the schemes. (Read the full story.)