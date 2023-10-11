An Air Canada pilot won't be getting behind the controls for a while after complaints poured in about his social media posts regarding Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend. The airline confirmed to the Toronto Sun on Tuesday that Montreal-based Capt. Mostafa Ezzo "was taken out of service as of yesterday," meaning Ezzo won't be piloting any planes while an investigation is ongoing into the complaints against him. Among them : that Ezzo wore pro-Palestinian colors while in his pilot's uniform, as well as that he promoted a pro-Palestine rally on Sunday in Quebec's largest city, along with the caption "F--- you Israel, burn in hell."

Another post called Israel a "[terrorist] state" and added, "Hitler is proud of you." A third post allegedly showed Ezzo grasping a sign showing an Israeli flag being thrown into the trash with the caption "Keep the world clean," per CTV News. All of Ezzo's social media accounts have since vanished. The airline on Tuesday called the posts "unacceptable" and added, "We firmly denounce violence in all forms."

Air Canada told CTV in a statement that Ezzo being "taken out of service" means "he has been removed from flying," though it appears he hasn't been fired. The union representing Air Canada's pilots also issued a response, noting it was "incredibly saddened by the tragedies in the Middle East. We condemn all violence and hatred, and any promotion thereof." The union added: "It is our firm expectation that all of our members abide by this principle and our professional code of ethics." (Read more Air Canada stories.)